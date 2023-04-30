Contact Troubleshooters
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023

Let the Pegasus Parade come to you this year, KDF organizers say
FILE: Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Pegasus Parade is happening today at 3 p.m. and WAVE News is here to keep you up-to-date on all the fun!

Here’s how where you can watch our full coverage and what you need to know in terms of road closures.

Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

