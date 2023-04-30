BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Pegasus Parade is happening today at 3 p.m. and WAVE News is here to keep you up-to-date on all the fun!

The stage is set and we’re ready for our big show on Broadway!



The Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade steps off at 3 p.m.



We’ll see you there! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IZTnjkWjIt — KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) April 30, 2023

Despite the sunshine this morning, you'll want to prepare for scattered showers and gusty winds if you're heading out to the Pegasus Parade. Today won't be a washout and most showers will remain very hit or miss. Temperatures will also be cool, with highs only in the 50s. pic.twitter.com/8XEh5e09V8 — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) April 30, 2023

