Churchill Downs hosts Opening Night of Derby Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In just a few days time, Churchill Downs will have enough people to fill a city as people from all around the world come to watch the Run for the Roses.

On Saturday, people got a taste of what’s to come.

Everyone was excited to dress to impress and head down to the track for Opening Night.

With Kentucky Derby Week officially under way, there was nothing but excitement and anticipation at the track. If opening day is any indication of how the week is going to go, Louisville in for a grand time.

When it comes to Churchill Downs, it’s all about tradition.

For some, Saturday was a day of firsts, like winning some money.

“I love it, I won my first race that I bet on so that’s nice, yeah,” said first-time attendee Jada Gordon.

For others it’s all about scratching an item off your bucket list.

“I have horses of my own and I have always loved just the smell of horses and the Derby just has been on the bucket list for me for quite a while,” first-time attendee Crystal Manning said. “So it’s my first time here and I’m so excited and I’ll definitely come back.”

Other people have been going to Churchill for years.

Darlene Allgeier said she’s been going to Churchill Downs since the 70′s. She said the comradery and history keeps her coming back.

“It’s the tradition. Yes, absolutely,” Allgeier said. “It’s all about the horses, the people, people watching, the mint juleps, the lilies, it’s just a chance to have a good time and spend it with friends and watch people.”

You can’t forget about the clothes.

Jaaye Person-Lynn traveled from LA for a Bar Association Conference but when he found out it coincided with Opening Night, he says he prepared a look meant for the Derby.

“I wanted bright I wanted designs but most of all I just wanted to be fly and represent who I am you know,” Person-Lynn said.

The main attraction at Churchill of course are the races.

Something folks at the track say can’t be explained until you see it in person yourself.

“You get down to the racetrack and it’s just wow,” exclaimed Manning. “Just the feeling of watching them go by and you know I’m sitting down close to the track so I can feel the wind and it’s, it’s just exciting.”

Opening day is only the beginning at Churchill Downs but Derby Week will bring 502′sday, Champions Day, Thurby and of course Oaks and Derby.

