EKY teen hosts fundraiser to help Special Olympics athletes compete for free

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Magoffin County Special Olympics, fundraising is crucial to ensure every athlete can compete free of charge.

“Its so expensive raising a special needs child, and we’ve got our Special Olympics down to where it doesn’t cost parents nothing, and that’s the way we always will have it,” said Magoffin County Special Olympics Co-Director Paul Montgomery.

This year, instead of hosting a fundraising event to pay for their athletes’ bid to the state competition this summer, another Magoffin County local stepped in to help.

“When I found out that our Special Olympics team was advancing to state, I knew I wanted to do something to help them and to ease any financial burden that they had,” said Bella Dunn.

As part of her Rogers’ Scholars community service project, Bella Dunn, 17, partnered with her grandmother’s business, The Cheesecake Lady, to sell hot dogs and ice cream on Thursday.

“I think that community service is very important, and I hope that I can show other kids that it’s good to do things for your community, and that it makes you feel good as a person,” Dunn.

Dunn was able to raise more than $1,100 in just a few hours; funds that will cover the athletes’ travel and lodging and help the team purchase new uniforms.

“A lot of times, kids at a high school age aren’t very worried if they can contribute to their community or how they can help, and when Bella offered to do this for us, it was such a blessing,” said Markisha Sowards, Magoffin County Special Olympics Program Coordinator. “We hope that people in our communities and different communities can look at her and get ideas from her and maybe do similar things.”

Dunn has advice for other kids looking to make an impact on their own communities.

“Never give up. Stay resilient,” Dunn said. “If you want to do something to impact your community, you just need to contact people and never back down. You just have to keep on raising awareness for whatever cause you support and it will really benefit you in the long-run, and especially your community.”

Four Magoffin County Special Olympics athletes will be competing at the state level in June.

Dunn added she hopes she can continue giving back to the Magoffin County Special Olympics group in the future.

