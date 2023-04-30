FORECAST: Scattered showers, cool temperatures and gusty winds for Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind gusts could reach speeds of 30 mph through Tuesday

Temperatures will be unseasonably cool, with highs in the 50s and 60s through midweek

Warm and unsettled weather for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers develop this afternoon which will help to bring in gusty winds which could reach speeds of 30 mph.

Temperatures will be cool and brisk at times with highs only in the 50s. If you’re heading to the Pegasus Parade, stay warm and dry!

Sunday night features cool temperatures and continued gusty winds. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph with wind chills in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday’s forecast will feature unseasonably cool temperatures, with highs only reaching the mid-50s for most. It will still be windy, with gusts as high as 30 mph+ at times.

Gradual clearing takes place Monday night. This will help bring temperatures down into the 40s for morning lows.

By Tuesday, we begin to dry things out as temperatures still struggle to reach the low 60s for highs.

We’ll see the brief chance of warmer temperatures by mid to late week, with highs in the 70s possible for Thurby and potentially Oaks as well.

The forecast for both Oaks and Derby is still nearly a week out, but we’re closely monitoring the potential of a few spotty showers.

There is still plenty of wiggle room on this one for changes so stay close for updates!

