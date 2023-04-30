Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Scattered showers, cool temperatures and gusty winds for Sunday

A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind gusts could reach speeds of 30 mph through Tuesday
  • Temperatures will be unseasonably cool, with highs in the 50s and 60s through midweek
  • Warm and unsettled weather for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers develop this afternoon which will help to bring in gusty winds which could reach speeds of 30 mph.

Temperatures will be cool and brisk at times with highs only in the 50s. If you’re heading to the Pegasus Parade, stay warm and dry!

Sunday night features cool temperatures and continued gusty winds. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph with wind chills in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday’s forecast will feature unseasonably cool temperatures, with highs only reaching the mid-50s for most. It will still be windy, with gusts as high as 30 mph+ at times.

Gradual clearing takes place Monday night. This will help bring temperatures down into the 40s for morning lows.

By Tuesday, we begin to dry things out as temperatures still struggle to reach the low 60s for highs.

We’ll see the brief chance of warmer temperatures by mid to late week, with highs in the 70s possible for Thurby and potentially Oaks as well.

The forecast for both Oaks and Derby is still nearly a week out, but we’re closely monitoring the potential of a few spotty showers.

There is still plenty of wiggle room on this one for changes so stay close for updates!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
Derby Soundstage, a hip hop music concert with some big-name artists, is coming to Louisville...
Major Hip Hop artists coming to Louisville for Derby Week concert
The removal of Louisville's John Castleman statue will be reviewed in Kentucky's highest court.
Louisville won’t put Castleman back up following KY Supreme Court decision
A murder charge is pending.
Man arrested for allegedly beating another man to death in Shawnee neighborhood
LMPD: Man stabbed after domestic dispute in Newburg

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, April 29, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/28
Plants can be an excellent indicator of incoming weather.
Behind the Forecast: Can leaves predict the weather?
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, April 28, 2023