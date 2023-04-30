JCPS middle school student taken to hospital after eating suspected medicated gummies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County middle school student was taken to the hospital Friday after eating what is believed to be medicated gummies.

A letter sent home to families of students at Olmsted Academy South said medical help was called after a student became sick at school.

Officials believe the student ate medicated gummies. EMS took the student to the hospital.

“Please talk with your student about the importance of making informed decisions,” the letter said. “And advise them not to consume any substance that could cause harm to themselves or others.”

Principal Synthia Shelby said mental health practitioners and counselors are available if any students would like to talk.

