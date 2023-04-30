Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS middle school student taken to hospital after eating suspected medicated gummies

Jefferson County Public Schools
Jefferson County Public Schools
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County middle school student was taken to the hospital Friday after eating what is believed to be medicated gummies.

A letter sent home to families of students at Olmsted Academy South said medical help was called after a student became sick at school.

Officials believe the student ate medicated gummies. EMS took the student to the hospital.

“Please talk with your student about the importance of making informed decisions,” the letter said. “And advise them not to consume any substance that could cause harm to themselves or others.”

Principal Synthia Shelby said mental health practitioners and counselors are available if any students would like to talk.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
Derby Soundstage, a hip hop music concert with some big-name artists, is coming to Louisville...
Major Hip Hop artists coming to Louisville for Derby Week concert
The removal of Louisville's John Castleman statue will be reviewed in Kentucky's highest court.
Louisville won’t put Castleman back up following KY Supreme Court decision
A murder charge is pending.
Man arrested for allegedly beating another man to death in Shawnee neighborhood
LMPD: Man stabbed after domestic dispute in Newburg

Latest News

7-year-old missing from Clifton neighborhood
7-year-old missing from Clifton neighborhood
Watch WAVE’s full coverage of the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade starting at 3 p.m. on...
LIVE @ 3:00 : Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023
Left Lane Blocked.
Left lane blocked on I-64 East at I-264 after crash
FILE: Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023