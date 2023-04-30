Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE @ 3:00 : Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023

By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watch WAVE’s full coverage of the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday!

All the fun can be seen in the video player above or on our streaming channels, including on our Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku apps.

Remember to check our FacebookInstagram and Twitter pages for additional content you won’t see anywhere else!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

