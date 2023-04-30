LMPD: Man killed in wrong-way head on crash on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police said a man was killed and three people were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way head-on crash early Sunday.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Preston Highway near the Outer Loop.

Early investigation revealed a man was driving north in the southbound lanes of Preston Highway. Police said he sideswiped one car before crashing head-on with another.

The driver of the wrong-way car died at the scene, and his passenger was taken to Audubon Hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

Two people in the second car were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

