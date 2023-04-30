MISSING: 20-year-old Joshua Kennedy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 20-year-old Joshua Kennedy is missing, according to MetroSafe.

He was last seen on Collingwood Road in Louisville wearing a dark blue hoodie with blue jeans, black tennis shoes and carrying a garbage bag.

Kennedy is 5′8″ and weighs around 160 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

