MISSING: 20-year-old Joshua Kennedy

He was last seen on Collingwood Road in Louisville wearing a dark blue hoodie with blue jeans,...
He was last seen on Collingwood Road in Louisville wearing a dark blue hoodie with blue jeans, black tennis shoes and carrying a garbage bag.(MetroSafe)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 20-year-old Joshua Kennedy is missing, according to MetroSafe.

He was last seen on Collingwood Road in Louisville wearing a dark blue hoodie with blue jeans, black tennis shoes and carrying a garbage bag.

Kennedy is 5′8″ and weighs around 160 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

