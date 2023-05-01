Contact Troubleshooters
Aerosmith announces farewell tour coming to Louisville in January

Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the...
Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the stops heading to Louisville.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s official! Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the stops heading to Louisville.

Aerosmith’s “Peace Out” tour will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 7, 2024, according to a release. The band will be performing with special guest The Black Crowes.

The tour is celebrating the band’s five decades of hits live for one final time, including “Sweet Emotion,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Crazy.”

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” Aerosmith said in a release. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Last week, the KFC Yum! Center hinted at the farewell tour with a tweet featuring the band’s logo and the phrase “Peace out” on the stadium’s big board.

The 40-stop tour will feature a variety of VIP packages and experiences for all Aerosmith fans, KFC Yum! Center said.

General ticket sales begin on May 5 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster’s website.

