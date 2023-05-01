Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual gala.

Here are the celebrity guests:

Patrick Mahomes

Chris Pine

Peyton Manning

Jack Harlow

Aaron Rodgers

Smokey Robinson

Boyz II Men

Justin Hartley

Ritchie Sambora

Eddie Montgomery

Travis Tritt

Doug E. Fresh

Joey Fatone

Bill Bellamy

Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead

Jordan Smith

Emmitt Smith

Billy Gilman

Rachel Platten

Ian Bohen

Bret Baier

Robert Pine

David Bakhtiari

Randall Cobb

Jimmy Graham

A.J. Hawk

Matt Flynn

Brian Bulaga

Blake Bell

Shane Buechele

Brandon Stokley

