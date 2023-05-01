Contact Troubleshooters
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list

Costumes were optional at the Gala. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual gala.

Here are the celebrity guests:

  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Chris Pine
  • Peyton Manning
  • Jack Harlow
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Smokey Robinson
  • Boyz II Men
  • Justin Hartley
  • Ritchie Sambora
  • Eddie Montgomery
  • Travis Tritt
  • Doug E. Fresh
  • Joey Fatone
  • Bill Bellamy
  • Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead
  • Jordan Smith
  • Emmitt Smith
  • Billy Gilman
  • Rachel Platten
  • Ian Bohen
  • Bret Baier
  • Robert Pine
  • David Bakhtiari
  • Randall Cobb
  • Jimmy Graham
  • A.J. Hawk
  • Matt Flynn
  • Brian Bulaga
  • Blake Bell
  • Shane Buechele
  • Brandon Stokley

More on this story on WAVE News Midday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

