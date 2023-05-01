Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual gala.
Here are the celebrity guests:
- Patrick Mahomes
- Chris Pine
- Peyton Manning
- Jack Harlow
- Aaron Rodgers
- Smokey Robinson
- Boyz II Men
- Justin Hartley
- Ritchie Sambora
- Eddie Montgomery
- Travis Tritt
- Doug E. Fresh
- Joey Fatone
- Bill Bellamy
- Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead
- Jordan Smith
- Emmitt Smith
- Billy Gilman
- Rachel Platten
- Ian Bohen
- Bret Baier
- Robert Pine
- David Bakhtiari
- Randall Cobb
- Jimmy Graham
- A.J. Hawk
- Matt Flynn
- Brian Bulaga
- Blake Bell
- Shane Buechele
- Brandon Stokley
