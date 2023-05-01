DerbyTALK! Weather Blog 5/1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Blustery type of day ahead with cold winds (again) and perhaps some more spotty showers popping back up into the afternoon. Otherwise, the sky will be more partly to mostly cloudy (back and forth). Highs only in the 50s.

We will have another lobe of moisture that will drop in from the north Tue/Wed that could bring another small chance---and it will keep it breezy. Just a decrease in gusts taking place compared to today.

Thurby will feature increasing clouds with light rain showing up into the night and Oaks Day on Friday. It may take until sunrise Derby Day to see that get pushed away from us.

Not the best setup, but not the worst for sure.

