Downtown Louisville day care hosts Derby parade for children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day care in Downtown Louisville hosted its own parade for children ahead of the Pegasus Parade.

“Bright Horizons,” located at 532 South 4th Street, took their Derby parade down Theatre Square on 4th Street on the Wednesday afternoon before the Pegasus Parade. They marched past the day care and Scion Health.

Children crafted their own instruments and hats with many dressing up for the occasion.

Parents and staff said it was all about getting people in the Derby spirit.

“I did not grow up in Louisville, but I grew up in Kentucky, and obviously Derby Festival is so special,” parent Sarah McKenna said. “And it’s so fun now, having kids, getting to share that Derby Festival with our kids.”

“This is our first Derby Parade since 2019,” Bright Horizons director Aiden Roby said. “So we’re really excited to have everybody come out.”

Following the parade, the families were able to enjoy food provided by the Chow Wagon.

