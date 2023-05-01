Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Enhanced food safety training provided at Churchill Downs ahead of Ky. Derby weekend

Kentucky Derby crowd
Kentucky Derby crowd(churchilldowns.com)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The iconic Kentucky Oaks and Derby draw in thousands of people every year, including vendors.

From hot browns and burgoo to Mint Juleps and Lilies, food, and drinks play a universal part in the Kentucky Derby experience.

That said, with highly attended events like the Kentucky Derby, food safety and training take on added importance.

This year, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, the USDA/Food Safety and Inspection Service, Churchill Downs and the hospitality team from Levy at Churchill Downs teamed up to provide an enhanced food safety training program for vendors who will be serving at the track.

According to a release, federal and local food inspectors held a Derby Vendor Workshop at Churchill Downs on Monday that educated food vendors on ways to prevent foodborne illness.

Vendors were also provided information on required equipment and certifications needed, and critical violations to avoid.

“Foodborne illness can be a very serious health matter,” LMPHW senior deputy director Connie Mendel said. “This partnership is another example of the lengths we go through to ensure public health is served, not only at Derby events, but each day in our community.”

LMPHW said five of the most common ways people get sick from food include:

  • Poor personal hygiene
  • Inadequate cooking
  • Improper storing temperatures
  • Food from unsafe sources
  • Contaminated equipment.

LMPHW’s Food Safety Program conducts more than 300 inspections during Derby festivities each year, and more than 125 of those inspections take place during Oaks and Derby Day alone, the release said.

“Our inspectors’ job is to verify food safety knowledge, check for good hygienic practices, make sure food is cooked and stored at the right temperatures and make sure cross-contamination is being prevented,” Mendel said. “We also encourage everyone to make sure they are doing their part by washing their hands often, like before and after handling food and using the restroom.”

For more information on how to prevent and report a foodborne illness, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
Jefferson County Public Schools
JCPS middle school student taken to hospital after eating suspected medicated gummies
LMPD: Man killed in wrong-way head on crash on Preston Highway
Pegasus Parade 2023
REPLAY: Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023
Spencer County High School student dies in crash

Latest News

“Bright Horizons,” located at 532 South 4th Street, took their Derby parade down Theatre Square...
Downtown Louisville day care hosts Derby parade for children
“Bright Horizons,” located at 532 South 4th Street, took their Derby parade down Theatre Square...
Downtown Louisville day care hosts Derby parade for children
Nathan Wimsatt
‘He was a great teammate’: Spencer Co. High School remembers senior killed in crash
On Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day, Scooter’s Coffee will provide nurses and...
Scooter’s Coffee offers free coffee to healthcare workers in honor of Appreciation Day