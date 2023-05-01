Enhanced food safety training provided at Churchill Downs ahead of Ky. Derby weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The iconic Kentucky Oaks and Derby draw in thousands of people every year, including vendors.

From hot browns and burgoo to Mint Juleps and Lilies, food, and drinks play a universal part in the Kentucky Derby experience.

That said, with highly attended events like the Kentucky Derby, food safety and training take on added importance.

This year, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, the USDA/Food Safety and Inspection Service, Churchill Downs and the hospitality team from Levy at Churchill Downs teamed up to provide an enhanced food safety training program for vendors who will be serving at the track.

According to a release, federal and local food inspectors held a Derby Vendor Workshop at Churchill Downs on Monday that educated food vendors on ways to prevent foodborne illness.

Vendors were also provided information on required equipment and certifications needed, and critical violations to avoid.

“Foodborne illness can be a very serious health matter,” LMPHW senior deputy director Connie Mendel said. “This partnership is another example of the lengths we go through to ensure public health is served, not only at Derby events, but each day in our community.”

LMPHW said five of the most common ways people get sick from food include:

Poor personal hygiene

Inadequate cooking

Improper storing temperatures

Food from unsafe sources

Contaminated equipment.

LMPHW’s Food Safety Program conducts more than 300 inspections during Derby festivities each year, and more than 125 of those inspections take place during Oaks and Derby Day alone, the release said.

“Our inspectors’ job is to verify food safety knowledge, check for good hygienic practices, make sure food is cooked and stored at the right temperatures and make sure cross-contamination is being prevented,” Mendel said. “We also encourage everyone to make sure they are doing their part by washing their hands often, like before and after handling food and using the restroom.”

For more information on how to prevent and report a foodborne illness, click or tap here.

