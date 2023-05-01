Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Unseasonably cool and windy start to Derby Week

A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY until 8 PM; gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible
  • Rain chances return by the end of the week
  • Temperatures warm up in a big way into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of clouds on this Monday with a few passing light showers possible. The bigger story will be the wind today that will contain gusts up of 30-40 mph at times. Temperatures will struggle through the 50s.

Some partial clearing is possible tonight as the wind relaxes with lows into the 40s.

Cool temperatures and gusty winds will stick around for Tuesday. Afternoon highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s for highs with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Isolated shower will be possible.

Mostly dry Tuesday night with a few clouds overhead. Temperatures will be cool, falling into the 30s and 40s for lows.

We’ll see warmer temperatures by mid to late week before rain chances return late Thursday into Friday.

The upcoming weekend is trending dry for now; keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest information.

