FORECAST: Windy and cool for the start of May

WIND ADVISORY - Through 8pm: Wind gusts could reach speeds of 40 MPH+ this evening

Unseasonably cool temperatures last through Tuesday with another wave of gusty winds

End-of-week rain and much warmer temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will clear out for a while overnight as temperatures head back down into the 40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is a breezy affair with wind gusts up to 35 MPH in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s as clouds fill back in during the afternoon, producing a small sprinkle chance for a select few areas.

Tuesday night is not as cloudy and calmer, which will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 40s.

Wednesday marks a decent improvement in our weather as high pressure works to limit our cloud cover and bring in some slightly milder air. We’ll top out in the 60s during the afternoon!

We’ll see the brief chance of warmer temperatures by mid to late week, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s possible for Thurby and potentially for Oaks as well.

The forecast for both Oaks and Derby is still days out, but we’re closely monitoring the potential of a few spotty showers. So far, temperatures for Friday and Saturday look to stay on the more comfortable side with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

