FORECAST: Windy with few showers Monday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY until 8 PM; gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible
  • Monitoring end of week rain chances
  • Warmer to end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of clouds on this Monday with a few passing light showers possible. The bigger story will be the wind today that will contain gusts up of 30-40 mph at times. Temperatures will struggle through the 50s. Some partial clearing is possible tonight as the wind relaxes with lows into the 40s.

Cool temperatures and gusty winds will stick around for Tuesday. Afternoon highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s for highs with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the 30s/40s.

We’ll see warmer temperatures by mid to late week before rain chances return late Thursday into Friday. The upcoming weekend is trending dry for now; keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest information.

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
