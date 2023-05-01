Jack Harlow gives Louisville love in new ‘They Don’t Love It’ music video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is showing the love for his city in a new music video released on Monday afternoon.

Harlow announced the debut on Monday for the “They Don’t Love It” music video featuring a single from his newly released album “Jackman.”

The full video features several Louisville locations, including Bardstown Road, the Mid City Mall, his former schools Highland Middle School and Atherton High School, the Big Four Bridge and Carmichael’s Bookstore.

(Story continues below)

Carmichael’s commented on Harlow’s shoutout within the “They Don’t Love It” track, stating they were huge fans and “pleased to be included in his music.”

Harlow was previously seen on Bardstown Road hiding CDs of his new album in various spots and posting their locations on his Instagram stories, as well as making an appearance at eight different JCPS schools to meet with students and staff.

The new album can be streamed now on various digital music platforms.

Harlow is also starring in the upcoming “White Men Can’t Jump” remake debuting on Hulu on May 19.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.