JCPS announces turf fields and other athletic facility improvements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools will start construction on athletic facilities this summer.

A total of 21 high schools will get upgrades; 16 will be done by 2025, with five schools being built in the district getting new facilities as the buildings are under construction.

The improvements include turf fields, proper running tracks, better bleachers, new press boxes, and concession stands. These changes will cost an estimated $2 million per school, depending on what is needed.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said a lot is needed, calling the district’s facilities some of the worst in the state.

“When we look at what we have to work with in our district, we are so far behind every other district that is around us,” Pollio said on Monday.

Officials said the changes are necessary. For example, a field can turn into a mud pit by the end of a season because of the wear and tear partnered with weather.

Running tracks also need to be fixed.

Many athletes are currently running on concrete tracks, like Jada Murry from PRP. She’s most excited about getting a pit to practice long jump.

She currently drives about 25 minutes away to practice off campus some days.

Murry said a proper track can improve her times, plus it’s better for her body and reduces injuries.

“With track, shin splints is a really big thing, and so the concrete doesn’t help at all,” she explained. “Even on a regular track you can shin splints, but it’s just going to help us performance-wise because we are going to have the right materials and everything we need to make sure that we’re not injured.”

The turf field installation includes several phases, with construction at 16 schools expected to be complete by the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Summer 2023 – Construction begins at Academy@Shawnee, Central, Jeffersontown, Marion C. Moore, and Pleasure Ridge Park High Schools.

Summer 2024 - Construction begins at Doss, Fern Creek, Louisville Male, duPont Manual, and Waggener High Schools.

Summer 2025 – Construction begins at Atherton, Butler, Eastern, Fairdale, Southern, and Valley High Schools.

