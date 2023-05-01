Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS announces turf fields and other athletic facility improvements

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said a lot is needed, calling the district’s facilities some of...
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said a lot is needed, calling the district’s facilities some of the worst in the state.(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools will start construction on athletic facilities this summer.

A total of 21 high schools will get upgrades; 16 will be done by 2025, with five schools being built in the district getting new facilities as the buildings are under construction.

The improvements include turf fields, proper running tracks, better bleachers, new press boxes, and concession stands. These changes will cost an estimated $2 million per school, depending on what is needed.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said a lot is needed, calling the district’s facilities some of the worst in the state.

“When we look at what we have to work with in our district, we are so far behind every other district that is around us,” Pollio said on Monday.

Officials said the changes are necessary. For example, a field can turn into a mud pit by the end of a season because of the wear and tear partnered with weather.

Running tracks also need to be fixed.

Many athletes are currently running on concrete tracks, like Jada Murry from PRP. She’s most excited about getting a pit to practice long jump.

She currently drives about 25 minutes away to practice off campus some days.

Murry said a proper track can improve her times, plus it’s better for her body and reduces injuries.

“With track, shin splints is a really big thing, and so the concrete doesn’t help at all,” she explained.  “Even on a regular track you can shin splints, but it’s just going to help us performance-wise because we are going to have the right materials and everything we need to make sure that we’re not injured.”

The turf field installation includes several phases, with construction at 16 schools expected to be complete by the end of the 2025-26 school year.

  • Summer 2023 – Construction begins at Academy@Shawnee, Central, Jeffersontown, Marion C. Moore, and Pleasure Ridge Park High Schools.
  • Summer 2024 - Construction begins at Doss, Fern Creek, Louisville Male, duPont Manual, and Waggener High Schools.
  • Summer 2025 – Construction begins at Atherton, Butler, Eastern, Fairdale, Southern, and Valley High Schools.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
Jefferson County Public Schools
JCPS middle school student taken to hospital after eating suspected medicated gummies
LMPD: Man killed in wrong-way head on crash on Preston Highway
Pegasus Parade 2023
REPLAY: Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023
Spencer County High School student dies in crash

Latest News

Haley Richter, 14, and Hayley Dwyer, 13, are the subjects of an Operation return Home alert...
Operation Return Home alert issues for missing girls, ages 14 and 13
Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East due to overturned semi
Churchill Downs’ Post Position Draw for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby 149 is scheduled...
LIVE: Kentucky Oaks, Derby 2023 Post Position Draw
On April 25, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment that had...
Louisville customs officers intercept $2M+ marijuana shipment