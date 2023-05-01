Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky farrier crafts steel sculpture to honor Secretariat

By Kathleen Ninke
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nigel Fennell was working farrier in England, crafting horseshoes, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Within months, he had moved to Kentucky and begun using his steel skills to build a unique sculpture of Secretariat.

Over several months and thousands of hours in his warehouse at Foreman’s Forge near Lexington, Fennell built the life-size statue to Secretariat’s exact measurements. For the “skin” over the frame, Fennell welded thousands of 2-inch flat steel pieces shaped like Secretariat.

See the video player above for the finished product and a live interview with Fennell at Churchill Downs about his process.

Fennell’s completed Secretariat statue is installed at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

