Knott Co. officials discuss flood survivors’ impact on tourism

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Spring Horse Trail Ride is expected to bring in hundreds of people to Mine Made Adventure Park for the three-day event.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“Hopefully 1,800 or 2,000 by the end of the week,” said Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson. “A lot of folks I see still coming in, campers, as we speak, and we expect a pretty good crowd.”

As people are coming to visit the park, more than 20 flood survivors are still living on the property; people like Brenda Cesefske of Breathitt County.

“Campers are nice, but it’s not like living in your own home,” Cesefske said.

With the trail ride and other events taking place at the park this year, Dobson said flood survivors will not be negatively impacting tourism in any way.

“Obviously there’s some sites that will be rented once those campers are removed and the state, they added a lot of sites that has come in that’s gonna boost our tourism impact to the county for many years to come,” he said.

Dobson added that the local long-term recovery group is working to meet the needs of flood survivors all while events are continuing to take place at the park.

“You know, we’re gonna move forward with events and things in the future, and hey, maybe bring some excitement and encouragement to those folks who have been down and out and dealt with a rocky road over the last seven or eight months,” Dobson said.

Dobson said since the flood took place, flood survivors living at the park have had the opportunity to attend the different events there for free.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

