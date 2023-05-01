Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE: Kentucky Oaks, Derby 2023 Post Position Draw

By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is bringing you complete coverage of Churchill Downs’ Post Position Draw for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby 149 on Monday starting at 2 p.m.

Each draw is a traditional “pill pull,” meaning the horse’s name will be pulled simultaneously with a numbered pill to determine the horse’s starting position.

WAVE News is your home for all Kentucky Oaks and Derby coverage.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

