Louisville customs officers intercept $2M+ marijuana shipment

On April 25, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment that had arrived in Louisville from Canada with 909 pounds of marijuana. The marijuana had a street value of over $2.27 million.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized a shipment containing of hundreds of pounds marijuana that was being sent through Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

The seizure happened April 25 as the shipment of 36 boxes arrived from Canada heading to a corporation in California. The marijuana was found while the three pallets were undergoing x-ray.

The boxes were listed as ATF Adapter Kits but were opened for inspection after the officers noticed an “organic anomaly” inside. Each box contained vacuum sealed packages with a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana.

In total, the 36 boxes contained 909 pounds of marijuana with a street value of more than $2.27 million.

Customs officials say while marijuana is legal in several states, CBP enforces the laws of the United States and U.S. laws have not changed. Although medical and recreational marijuana is legal in some states, the sale, possession, production, and distribution of marijuana is illegal under U.S. Federal Law.

The Department of Homeland Security is now handling the investigation.

