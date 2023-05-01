Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Drumline Academy hosts open enrollment, auditions

A local drumline is looking to help the youth replace guns with drums.
A local drumline is looking to help the youth replace guns with drums.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local drumline is looking to help the youth replace guns with drums.

The Louisville Drumline Academy said they’re having open enrollment and auditions for their 2023-2024 season.

The group was founded in December 2022 and hopes to give youth something positive to do in their free time so they’re not making bad decisions on the streets.

Enrollment will begin May 5 for elementary school students, May 19 for middle and high school students and May 26 for collegiate level players.

Drummers of any experience are able to join, but the group does require students to maintain a grade point average no lower than a C-.

