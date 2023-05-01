Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New treatment for newborns with opioid withdrawal shows promise, study says

FILE - Babies exposed to opioids were treated with a medication-free approach called Eat,...
FILE - Babies exposed to opioids were treated with a medication-free approach called Eat, Sleep, Console.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new approach to treating babies exposed to opioids during pregnancy is showing some success.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows the Eat, Sleep, Console care approach helps newborns get out of the hospital sooner than the current treatment.

Researchers examined the new approach with 1,300 infants at 26 hospitals.

The new method encourages involvement from parents and prioritizes care that doesn’t involve medication.

Instead, parents use techniques such as swaddling, skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding.

The current approach involves nurses measuring a baby’s withdrawal symptoms before providing treatment such as methadone or morphine.

Researchers say infants using the Eat, Sleep, Console method left the hospital on average after eight days, while babies treated with the standard approach are hospitalized for about 15 days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
LMPD: Man killed in wrong-way head on crash on Preston Highway
Jefferson County Public Schools
JCPS middle school student taken to hospital after eating suspected medicated gummies
Pegasus Parade 2023
REPLAY: Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 7-year-old from Clifton neighborhood found

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
DerbyTALK! Weather Blog 5/1
Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour coming to Louisville in January
DerbyTALK! 5/1
The FBI says it doesn't have any tips and is running into dead ends.
Manhunt continues for man accused of gunning down neighbors