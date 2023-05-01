Operation Return Home alert issued for missing girls, ages 14 and 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police has issued an alert for two young teenage girls considered to be endangered missing persons.

Haley Richter, 14, and Hayley Dwyer, 13, were last seen around Noon May 1 at the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library on York Street.

The alert states girls left the library on foot. It’s believed they may be trying to get to Mason County, Ky.

Haley Richter is 5′1″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Hayley Dwyer is 5′3″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has hazel eyes and Strawberry blonde hair.

If you have seen either of the girls or have information about their location, call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

