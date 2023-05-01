Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Operation Return Home alert issued for missing girls, ages 14 and 13

Haley Richter, 14, and Hayley Dwyer, 13, are the subjects of an Operation return Home alert...
Haley Richter, 14, and Hayley Dwyer, 13, are the subjects of an Operation return Home alert issued by Louisville Metro police.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police has issued an alert for two young teenage girls considered to be endangered missing persons.

Haley Richter, 14, and Hayley Dwyer, 13, were last seen around Noon May 1 at the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library on York Street.

The alert states girls left the library on foot. It’s believed they may be trying to get to Mason County, Ky.

Haley Richter is 5′1″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Hayley Dwyer is 5′3″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has hazel eyes and Strawberry blonde hair.

If you have seen either of the girls or have information about their location, call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
Jefferson County Public Schools
JCPS middle school student taken to hospital after eating suspected medicated gummies
LMPD: Man killed in wrong-way head on crash on Preston Highway
Pegasus Parade 2023
REPLAY: Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023
Spencer County High School student dies in crash

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East due to overturned semi
Churchill Downs’ Post Position Draw for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby 149 is scheduled...
LIVE: Kentucky Oaks, Derby 2023 Post Position Draw
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said a lot is needed, calling the district’s facilities some of...
JCPS announces turf fields and other athletic facility improvements
On April 25, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment that had...
Louisville customs officers intercept $2M+ marijuana shipment