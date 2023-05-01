Contact Troubleshooters
Post positions, odds revealed for Kentucky Oaks 149, Kentucky Derby 149

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday afternoon, officials with Churchill Downs hosted a pill pull for determine post positions and morning line odds for this year’s Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

The post positions for Kentucky Oaks 149 are as follows:

  • 1 - Mimi Kakushi (20-1)
  • 2 - The Alys Look (15-1)
  • 3 - Gambling Girl (15-1)
  • 4 - Southlawn (8-1)
  • 5 - Wonder Wheel (12-1)
  • 6 - Botanical (4-1)
  • 7 - Wet Paint (5-2)
  • 8 - Promiseher America (30-1)
  • 9 - And Tell Me Nolies (15-1)
  • 10 - Flying Connection (15-1)
  • 11 - Defining Purpose (12-1)
  • 12 - Dorth Vader (20-1)
  • 13 - Affirmative Lady (10-1)
  • 14 - Pretty Mischievous (10-1)
  • 15 - Taxed (AE) (20-1)
  • 16 - Julia Shining (AE) (15-1)
  • 17 - Hoosier Filly (AE) (30-1)

The post positions for Kentucky Derby 149 are as follows:

  • 1 - Hit Show (30-1)
  • 2 - Verifying (15-1)
  • 3 - Two Phil’s (12-1)
  • 4 - Confidence Game (20-1)
  • 5 - Tapit Trice (5-1)
  • 6 - Kingsbarns (12-1)
  • 7 - Reincarnate (50-1)
  • 8 - Mage (15-1)
  • 9 - Skinner (20-1)
  • 10 - Practical Move (10-1)
  • 11 - Disarm (30-1)
  • 12 - Jace’s Road (15-1)
  • 13 - Sun Thunder (50-1)
  • 14 - Angel of Empire (8-1)
  • 15 - Forte (3-1)
  • 16 - Raise Cain (50-1)
  • 17 - Derma Sotogake (10-1)
  • 18 - Rocket Can (30-1)
  • 19 - Lord Miles (30-1)
  • 20 - Continuar (50-1)
  • 21 - Cyclone Mischief (AE) (30-1)
  • 22 - Mandarin Hero (AE) (22-1)
  • 23 - King Russell (AE) (50-1)

This story will be updated.

