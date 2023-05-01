Scooter’s Coffee offers free coffee to healthcare workers in honor of Appreciation Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day on May 5, Scooter’s Coffee is offering free coffee to nurses and healthcare workers to show their gratitude.

Those eligible can receive one free medium-brewed coffee upon showing healthcare identification.

“We are appreciative of the sacrifices of our nation’s nurses and healthcare workers as they continue to provide above and beyond care in their communities,” Chief Marketing Officer Malorie Maddox said. “Their compassion and commitment to taking care of others reflect our Scooter’s Coffee Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility, and Courage. We look forward to warming their hearts with our fresh Brewed Coffee on Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day.”

In a release from Scooter’s Coffee, the free medium-brewed coffee offer is only valid on Friday at participating locations while supplies last.

The offer is not available through order ahead on the mobile app.

For more information, go to their official website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.