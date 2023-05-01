Secretariat’s Offspring: The legacy of ‘Big Red’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s iconic Triple Crown win. In his 16-month career, he came in first 16 times, was second three times, and third once.

He was America’s Horse. After his historic racing career, Secretariat went to stud in 1974 and sired officially 663 foals.

“That’s a small number for a stallion these days,” said Patricia McQueen, the author and photographer of a new book called Secretariat’s Legacy.

McQueen has followed his career, and his stallion career, for nearly her whole life. “Often got a bad rap as a stallion and they always expected him to reproduce himself which was impossible. He was a once in a lifetime horse. Once in an eternity horse,” McQueen said. Big Red, as he was called, had a heart twice the size of an average horse.

Secretariat did sire Lady Secret, nicknamed “Iron Lady,” who won Horse of the Year in 1986 and joined her sire in the Hall of Fame. Plus, Risen Star, who won the Preakness and Belmont in 1988. “He won it by almost 15 lengths at a time that was second only to his daddy,” McQueen said. “It’s still 3rd fastest time in history of the Belmont, so he did a sire proud when he won that race.” Just two of Secretariat first-generation offspring are known to be alive today. One is 34-year-old Trusted Company. “She’s still pretty healthy, knock on wood. Little bit of arthritis,” said Bev Dee, the founder of Bright Futures Farm in Pennsylvania, who provided Company, as she calls her, a new home when her owner’s circumstances changed.

Dee says Company loves her best friend, Catch This T, carrots, and cookies, and has her own Facebook page. “She has a huge following. People send her cookies, treats, and birthday cards. So, she’s a celebrity,” Dee said. “I never had no idea she would mean so much to so many people and once I found out she did, then it made me appreciate her that much more.” The other is Maritime Traveler, now 33-years-old, living on a Florida Farm. Three of Secretariat’s grandsons went on to become impressive sires, AP Indy, Storm Cat, and Gone West. They are in a lot of pedigrees today. Which means so is Secretariat. “He did better than people gave him credit for,” McQueen said.

