Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Spencer County High School student dies in crash

(WCAX)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student from Spencer County High School has died after a vehicle crash Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from the school.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our own,” the post states. “Last night, senior Nathan Wimsatt was involved in an automobile accident that claimed his life. Nathan was a member of the soccer and tennis teams, was a beloved member of our school community, and will be greatly missed by all.”

Loved ones are asking for prayers as they face the grief in the coming days.

On Monday, grief counselors will be set up in the SCHS library to provide support. KSA testing will also be delayed to focus on the well-being of the school family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
The removal of Louisville's John Castleman statue will be reviewed in Kentucky's highest court.
Louisville won’t put Castleman back up following KY Supreme Court decision
Derby Soundstage, a hip hop music concert with some big-name artists, is coming to Louisville...
Major Hip Hop artists coming to Louisville for Derby Week concert
LMPD: Man killed in wrong-way head on crash on Preston Highway
Pegasus Parade 2023
REPLAY: Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023

Latest News

Pegasus Parade 2023
REPLAY: Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023
He was last seen on Collingwood Road in Louisville wearing a dark blue hoodie with blue jeans,...
MISSING: 20-year-old Joshua Kennedy
Pegasus Parade 2023
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023
Jefferson County Public Schools
JCPS middle school student taken to hospital after eating suspected medicated gummies