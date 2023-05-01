Contact Troubleshooters
TARC, Blue Moon offering free rides throughout Derby weekend

Rides will be free throughout the city of Louisville, not just to Churchill Downs.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People looking to get around the city on Derby weekend will be able to do so free of charge thanks to a partnership with TARC and Blue Moon.

Molson Coors’ Free Rides program is sponsoring fare-free rides on all TARC buses starting at 4 a.m. on Friday and running through 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release.

Rides will be free throughout the city of Louisville, not just to Churchill Downs, officials confirmed.

“This annual race is the oldest continuously running sports event in the nation, and Molson Coors is proud to continue our 13-year-long partnership with TARC to provide safe rides throughout the two days of festivities,” Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager with Molson Coors said in a release. “Our Free Rides program is a crucial part of our alcohol responsibility initiative, ensuring those celebrating the city’s favorite sporting pastime have a free option to get home safely.”

Molson Coors said it has provided more than eight million free rides through partnerships with local transportation over the course of three decades.

“Louisvillians and out-of-town guests alike look forward to this weekend all year long and we are excited to partner with Molson Coors for another activation of the Blue Moon Free Rides program,” Carrie Butler, executive director of TARC said.

For more information on routes and schedules, visit TARC’s website.

