TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East due to overturned semi

Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in...
Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in nature.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-64 West near the I-264 exit have been blocked due to a rollover crash involving a semi on Monday afternoon.

TRIMARC said the incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. on I-64 West on the I-264 East ramp.

Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in nature, according to a post on social media. Lengthy delays are expected.

This is a developing story.

