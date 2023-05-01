TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East due to overturned semi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-64 West near the I-264 exit have been blocked due to a rollover crash involving a semi on Monday afternoon.

TRIMARC said the incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. on I-64 West on the I-264 East ramp.

Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in nature, according to a post on social media. Lengthy delays are expected.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.