TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East due to overturned semi
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-64 West near the I-264 exit have been blocked due to a rollover crash involving a semi on Monday afternoon.
TRIMARC said the incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. on I-64 West on the I-264 East ramp.
Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in nature, according to a post on social media. Lengthy delays are expected.
This is a developing story.
