West Louisville nursing students graduate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Healthcare Essentials Training Institute is the only nursing assistance education school in West Louisville.

“It’s more than just a class, it’s a family,” Healthcare Essentials Training Institute co-owner Lisa Walton said. “We train, we become close in those days, and we do whatever it takes to help the student succeed.”

About 150 students have gone through the program. Students like Jakayla Singleton who found her love for taking care of people early.

When Singleton was just a kid, she took care of her grandma who had cancer.

“Just growing up I took care of her a lot so it was something I felt comfortable with,” Singleton said. “Something I knew I had a passion for. It felt good actually take care of someone and making them feel like they have someone who actually cares and will help them throughout their struggles.”

Singleton said she knows her grandma is proud of her. As she starts her career, she has choices on where she wants to go.

Many students who graduate from the Institute decide to stay local.

“Every clinic that we go to or are a part of, they offer our students jobs,” Walton said. “So we have a really high rate of employment.”

That’s good news for the nursing industry as a while.

In Kentucky, 22% of current nursing jobs are unfilled and next year, there’s a projected shortage of 16,000 nurses statewide.

The Gale Healthcare Foundation is trying to get those positions filled.

“One of those ways is providing scholarships and opportunities to offer those nursing individuals to close that gap,” Gale Healthcare Foundation Associate Director Vianca Trier said.

The scholarships give students like Singleton the tools to get their careers underway.

“I just feel like it’s something that is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

