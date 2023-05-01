Contact Troubleshooters
Woman seriously injured after semi overturns; all lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East

Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in nature.
Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in nature.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt and Julia Huffman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-64 West near the I-264 exit have been blocked due to a rollover crash involving a semi on Monday afternoon.

TRIMARC said the incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. on I-64 West on the I-264 East ramp.

Officers arrived and found a semi overturned on the ramp, blocking all lanes.

(Story continues below)

Louisville Metro Police said the driver had to be extracted by Louisville Fire Department. She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe speeding to be the cause of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

LMPD said the roadway will be blocked for some time as crews continue their cleanup. This will cause delays going into the afternoon rush hour.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternative route.

