2023 Alzheimer’s Derby Luncheon raises awareness for disease

The 2023 Alzheimer’s Derby Luncheon was hosted at Norton Neuroscience Institute on Tuesday...
The 2023 Alzheimer’s Derby Luncheon was hosted at Norton Neuroscience Institute on Tuesday morning, featuring WAVE anchor Dawne Gee as the keynote speaker.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several organizations and guests gathered together to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and celebrate successes in treatment of the disease.

The 2023 Alzheimer’s Derby Luncheon was hosted at Norton Neuroscience Institute on Tuesday morning, featuring WAVE anchor Dawne Gee as the keynote speaker.

Greg Cooper, Chief of Neurology at Norton Neuroscience Institute, said over 10 percent of people 65 and older have been diagnosed with the disease.

He said he hopes there are continued resources available for anyone who is dealing with or knows someone dealing with Alzheimer’s.

“We are working on developing a world class center here at Norton Science Institute,” Cooper said. “We are here to be a resource to the community, to care for those with conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and their families and really be part of the solution. We want to be part of the process to come up with better treatment and eventually a cure for this awful disease.”

The Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association was also in attendance for the event, advocating for continued service and education of the disease.

