3 charged with felonies after LMPD recover stolen items

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three suspects have been charged with various felony-related charges after the Louisville Metro Police Department recovered several stolen items, according to a Facebook post.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Rodgers Road on a person who was allegedly stripping a stolen Kia on Monday.

After a long investigation and using a search warrant, LMPD recovered six handguns, three rifles, a shotgun, suspected meth, around $7500 in what is thought to be stolen tools, stolen generators, two stolen trailers, a stolen KIA and a lot of suspected stolen catalytic converters, according to officials.

Andrew Huffman Sr., 33, Brandon Bryant, 38 and Jonathon Hellard, 38 were charged with various felonies related to the detectives findings.

