3 charged with felonies after LMPD recover stolen items

From left to right: Jonathan Hellard, Brandon Bryant, Andrew Huffman Sr.
From left to right: Jonathan Hellard, Brandon Bryant, Andrew Huffman Sr.(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three suspects have been charged with various felony-related charges after the Louisville Metro Police Department recovered several stolen items, according to a Facebook post.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Rodgers Road on a person who was allegedly stripping a stolen Kia on Monday.

After a long investigation and using a search warrant, LMPD recovered six handguns, three rifles, a shotgun, suspected meth, around $7500 in what is thought to be stolen tools, stolen generators, two stolen trailers, a stolen KIA and a lot of suspected stolen catalytic converters, according to officials.

Andrew Huffman Sr., 33, Brandon Bryant, 38 and Jonathon Hellard, 38 were charged with various felonies related to the detectives findings.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

