Family pleads for justice after 17-year-old dies in crash

Mohammed Hussein died on April 22, when an alleged drunk driver crashed into him at the intersection Newberg and Shepherdsville Road.
By Marresa Burke and Julia Huffman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is protesting and praying for justice after a deadly car crash killed 17-year-old Mohammed Hussein.

Just before midnight on April 22, 27-year-old Ernesto Ocampo was driving on Shepherdsville Road when he drove the car into the back of a Toyota.

The Toyota was shoved forward into a Pontiac, and the Pontiac into a Buick.

Police said the driver of the Buick, Pontiac, and Toyota were all taken to the hospital, as well as the front seat passengers in the Toyota and Pontiac.

The passenger in the back of the Toyota, 17-year-old Mohammed Hussein, was also taken to the hospital. Hussein later died from his injuries.

An arrest citation said there was no evidence Ocampo attempted to brake before crashing into the car.

A toxicology report from the University of Louisville Hospital showed Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, four times the legal limit.

Police said alcohol was found in his car and that Ocampo did not have a driver’s license.

Following his arrest, investigators said conflicting reports showed the suspect went by different names.

On Tuesday, the defendant appeared in court for a probable cause hearing and was identified as Eric Ocampo Gonzales.

“I need justice,” Hussein’s mother, Suad Jassar, said. “I know America is good with justice. We need justice for my son.”

The family of Hussein filled the rows in the courtroom.

“It could’ve been anyone’s child,” Hussein’s sister, Aeisha, said. “Anyone’s child. Drunk drivers deserve to be there for life. They deserve a life sentence. It could’ve been your child, it could’ve been your child, it could’ve been your child. It could’ve been anyone’s child. Imagine anyone’s child dying because someone wanted to drink.”

Their faces were full of emotion as deputies testified about what they saw the night of the crash.

Gonzales pleaded not guilty.

He faces several charges including murder, driving under the influence, driving without a license, and five counts of wanton endangerment.

Hussein’s mother is devastated by the circumstances but is grateful for those around her.

Judge Hickerson raised Gonzales’s bail to $500,000 full cash and sent his case to the grand jury. His next court appearance will be at the end of May 2023.

