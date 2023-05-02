FORECAST: Increasing clouds and cool temperatures for Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind gusts pick up today as cloud cover streams in from our northwest

Steady warm-up in sight

Watching rain chances for Oaks, with Derby still looking mainly dry and pleasant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be breezy and cool day with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. Cloud cover will gradually build into the area helping to limit temperatures this afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s for today’s highs.

Clouds decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday’s forecast features slight improvements in the temperature and sunshine department! Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Mostly clear skies are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With lows in the 30s in most spots, there’s a potential for frost in low lying and rural areas.

The upcoming weekend is trending dry for now; keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest information.

