FORECAST: Sunny start but cloudy finish

WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy with clouds later today

Dry and warmer for Thurby

Potential rainy Oaks but dry Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be breezy with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. After a sunny start, clouds fill back in during the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Clouds decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s and lower 40s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow as we warm into the 60s for highs. Mostly clear skies are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With lows in the 30s in most spots, there’s a potential for frost in rural areas.

