Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunny start but cloudy finish

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, May 1, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy with clouds later today
  • Dry and warmer for Thurby
  • Potential rainy Oaks but dry Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be breezy with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. After a sunny start, clouds fill back in during the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Clouds decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s and lower 40s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow as we warm into the 60s for highs. Mostly clear skies are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With lows in the 30s in most spots, there’s a potential for frost in rural areas.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, May 1, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, May 1, 2023

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in...
Woman seriously injured after semi overturns; all lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East
Officials announced they’ll be canceling the star-studded Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve...
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list
Officials with Churchill Downs hosted a pill pull for determine post positions for this year’s...
Post positions, odds revealed for Kentucky Oaks 149, Kentucky Derby 149
Spencer County High School student dies in crash
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Operation Return Home canceled for missing teen girls

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, May 1, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, May 1, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
DerbyTALK! Weather Blog 5/1
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, April 29, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/28