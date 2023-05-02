Happy 502sDay! What you need to know about Derby week’s new experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first 502sDay is happening at Churchill Downs all day on Tuesday, celebrating the Louisville community and all things local.

General admission to the track is $5 with multiple races being named after old Louisville hotspots such as the Old Sears Building, the Galleria and John E’s.

This is the first year Churchill Downs is celebrating 502sDay.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. with the first race being run at 12:45 p.m.

In addition to the races, Churchill Downs is recognizing local organizations including UofL Health - J.David Richardson Trauma Center, Louisville Metro Police Department and the Chris 2X Game Changers Planet Savers between the races.

If you’re heading to the track, keep this list of maps and directions from Churchill Downs handy!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.