Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Deputy, Indiana school bus caught fire with students on board Tuesday afternoon.

Madison Consolidated Schools said the bus was taking students from Deputy Elementary School home when the fire broke out.

They said it happened on North Bethany Road and that all students, including the bus driver, were evacuated.

Families are being alerted and students are being checked out by EMS.

The school said district mechanics will evaluate the bus to help determine what caused the fire.

First responders are still on the scene and another bus is en route.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials announced they’ll be canceling the star-studded Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve...
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list
Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in...
Woman seriously injured after semi overturns; all lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East
Officials with Churchill Downs hosted a pill pull for determine post positions for this year’s...
Post positions, odds revealed for Kentucky Oaks 149, Kentucky Derby 149
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Operation Return Home canceled for missing teen girls
KHS said their names are Deer and Lone Star
2-month-old retriever puppies arrive at Ky. Humane Society after being found in ditch

Latest News

Polls opened on Tuesday for the primary election in Indiana.
Polls open for Indiana primary election
Folks in Indiana can begin casting their ballots for the 2022 general election.
Southern Indiana polls open for primary election
Joshua E. Miles, 25
KSP: Marion County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
Five of the Republican candidates for Kentucky Governor.
Several GOP candidates for governor face off in KET candidate program