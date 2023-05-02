JCPS elementary school students make thank you cards for LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students from a Jefferson County elementary school made a very special gift for Louisville Officer Nickolas Wilt.

On Tuesday, the staff from Kennedy Montessori Elementary School YMCA CEP Program dropped off homemade cards and pins created by students to say thank you to Wilt as he recovers.

LMPD said in a post that they are truly grateful for the community’s support.

The cards will be shared and distributed to all LMPD Divisions.

