Jonas Brothers heading to Rupp Arena in September

Pop superstar sensations the Jonas Brothers are making their way to Lexington this September.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Pop superstar sensations the Jonas Brothers are making their way to Lexington this September.

The Jonas Brothers “The Tour” is making one of its stops at Rupp Arena on Sept. 26, according to a release.

The 35-date stadium and arena tour has the band playing hits from five of their albums.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas first gained popularity in 2005 after being featured on the Disney Channel and have multiple chart-topping hits including “Sucker,” “S.O.S.” and “Burnin’ Up.”

Fans can sign up now through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. for the Verified Fan Presale here. General admission tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on May 12 at 10 a.m.

