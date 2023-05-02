Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: Marion County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

Joshua E. Miles, 25
Joshua E. Miles, 25(Marion County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marian County man was arrested after police said he shared images that sexually exploited children.

The Kentucky State Police said Joshua Miles, 25, was charged with one count of distribution of obscene matter to minors and prohibited use of an electronic communication device to procure a minor.

He was taken to and is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center.

The investigation continues.

