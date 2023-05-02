LMPD arrests 3 men suspected of stealing tools, trailers, catalytic converters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men have been arrested after being suspected of stealing a car, several catalytic converters, tools and more.

Brandon Bryant, 38; Jonathan Hellard, 38 and Andrew Huffman Sr., 33 have been charged with multiple felony-related charges following a search warrant issued on Monday.

Louisville Metro Police said they were dispatched to the 5200 block of Rogers Road on reports of a person that was stripping a stolen Kia, according to a social media post.

After the search warrant was issued, police said they found six handguns, three rifles, a shotgun, suspected methamphetamine, around $7,500 in suspected stolen tools from hardware stores, stolen generators, two stolen trailers, a stolen Kia and tons of suspected stolen catalytic converters.

Police also mentioned in a comment on the post that one of the suspects allegedly tried to hide drugs within the floor panel of the house before surrendering to officials.

The three men have been booked in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

