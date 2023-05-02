Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD issues alert for endangered missing person

An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for Melanie Masters, 42. She was last seen April...
An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for Melanie Masters, 42. She was last seen April 28 in the 8100 block of Blue Lick Road.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for a woman last seen in the Okolona area.

Melanie Masters, 42, was last seen April 28 in the 8100 block of Blue Lick Road.

Louisville Metro police say Masters was headed to her family’s home, but never arrived. Masters has had no contact with the family and they are in fear for her safety.

Masters is 5′2″ and weights 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. No information as provides about the clothing she was wearing at the time she was last seen.

If you have seen or have information on the location of Melanie Masters, call the Louisville Metro police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

