Louisville airport expecting record-breaking numbers for Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen a record number of passengers in Louisville because of the Kentucky Derby. Mark Howell, a TSA spokesperson, said they’re predicting approximately 18,000 passengers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Sunday and Monday as visitors are leaving the Derby City. Last year, there were about 14,000 people.

Howell said TSA will be fully staffed with all lines moving on those days. Agents are asking people to check their bags before getting to the checkpoint. First, they say travelers should be familiar with the 3-1-1 rule for liquids, gels, and aerosols.

“Each passenger may carry liquids, gels and aerosols in travel-size containers that are 3.4 ounces or100 milliliters. Each passenger is limited to one quart-size bag of liquids, gels and aerosols. Common travel items that must comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule include toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, mouthwash and lotion,” according to the TSA website. Anything larger must be in checked baggage.

Weapons and blades in any form (including blenders and pocketknives) cannot be in your carryon luggage. You will not receive a fine for these items. Howell said firearms are strictly prohibited and will result in legal action.

Tourists leaving Louisville typically have souvenirs. Mini Louisville Slugger bats are ok in your carry-on bags. Bottles of rare bourbon will not make it past the checkpoint. Howell said you won’t be forced to hand over your bourbon.

“If you had someone bring you to the airport, we’ll let you leave the checkpoint and give it to them. You can go back and check it in checked luggage if you have time to do so. If you parked at the airport you can take it to your car. Some airports even have mailers where if it’s allowed in postal mail you can mail it back to yourself as well. What happens though is people are getting too close to their departure time when they’re coming through security and they don’t have time to leave the checkpoint and come back for rescreening.”

Howell said this is another reason why people should get to the airport early enough. Travelers are advised to arrive at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.