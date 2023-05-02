Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville City FC, Racing Louisville FC offering tickets for $5.02 on May 2

In honor of May 2, or 502sDay, Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville are offering a sale on...
In honor of May 2, or 502sDay, Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville are offering a sale on tickets to select games.(Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of May 2, or 502sDay according to Churchill Downs, Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville are offering a sale on tickets to select games.

Louisville City FC said it will be offering tickets at $5.02 for their May 24 game against FC Tulsa, their July 29 game against Indy Eleven and their August 9 game against Charleston Battery, according to a post on social media.

For Racing Louisville FC, tickets to the May 17 game against KC Current, the June 14 game against Houston Dash and the August 19 game against Angel City FC will be on sale for $5.02.

The offer ends at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets for Louisville City FC can be purchased here, and tickets to Racing Louisville FC can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials announced they’ll be canceling the star-studded Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve...
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list
Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in...
Woman seriously injured after semi overturns; all lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East
Officials with Churchill Downs hosted a pill pull for determine post positions for this year’s...
Post positions, odds revealed for Kentucky Oaks 149, Kentucky Derby 149
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Operation Return Home canceled for missing teen girls
Spencer County High School student dies in crash

Latest News

Forte, the favorite to win the 149th Kentucky Derby, was found resting in his stall at...
Tidbits on Derby favorite Forte
Always bet the gray? The Kentucky Derby Museum says not so fast.
Derby by the numbers: cool stats before you head to the track
John Sutton Jr. shares how he's been able to go to 83 straight Kentucky Derbys and what keeps...
‘I just fell in love with doing it’: Louisville man plans to attend his 84th Kentucky Derby
The memorabilia and stories John Sutton Jr. shared about his time at Churchill Downs over the...
Louisville man looks to attend his 84th Kentucky Derby