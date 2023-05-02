Louisville City FC, Racing Louisville FC offering tickets for $5.02 on May 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of May 2, or 502sDay according to Churchill Downs, Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville are offering a sale on tickets to select games.

Louisville City FC said it will be offering tickets at $5.02 for their May 24 game against FC Tulsa, their July 29 game against Indy Eleven and their August 9 game against Charleston Battery, according to a post on social media.

For Racing Louisville FC, tickets to the May 17 game against KC Current, the June 14 game against Houston Dash and the August 19 game against Angel City FC will be on sale for $5.02.

The offer ends at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets for Louisville City FC can be purchased here, and tickets to Racing Louisville FC can be purchased here.

