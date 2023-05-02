Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville organization advocates for more funding to prevent evictions

Vocal KY is asking for permanent and comprehensive eviction prevention services throughout the...
Vocal KY is asking for permanent and comprehensive eviction prevention services throughout the 2023-24 fiscal year.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vocal KY is asking for permanent and comprehensive eviction prevention services throughout the 2023-24 fiscal year.

During a rally on Tuesday, they discussed strategies and programs created over the past three years to help decrease evictions.

WAVE News spoke with one of the people who received eviction prevention services and they talked about how these services made a difference in their life.

“It’s so important that I had those resources available,” they said. “I had a newborn son who had health issues, was premature, the pandemic had just happened. So there was a lot of factors on why I simply couldn’t go to work and pay my rent.”

According to Louisvilleky.gov as of June 30, 2022, over 51,000 have received residential help through eviction prevention services.

