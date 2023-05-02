Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested after allegedly stealing money from public

Photo of John Anthony Schmidt provided by the Hillview Police Department.
Photo of John Anthony Schmidt provided by the Hillview Police Department.(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted for allegedly stealing money from the public has been arrested.

John Anthony Schmidt was reported wanted on Friday by Hillview Police on a Bullitt County arrest warrant.

He was arrested Monday on charges of abusing public trust of over $100,000 and theft.

Schmidt’s preliminary hearing has been set for June 23.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials announced they’ll be canceling the star-studded Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve...
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list
Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in...
Woman seriously injured after semi overturns; all lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East
Officials with Churchill Downs hosted a pill pull for determine post positions for this year’s...
Post positions, odds revealed for Kentucky Oaks 149, Kentucky Derby 149
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Operation Return Home canceled for missing teen girls
KHS said their names are Deer and Lone Star
2-month-old retriever puppies arrive at Ky. Humane Society after being found in ditch

Latest News

Polls opened on Tuesday for the primary election in Indiana.
Polls open for Indiana primary election
The 2023 Alzheimer’s Derby Luncheon was hosted at Norton Neuroscience Institute on Tuesday...
2023 Alzheimer’s Derby Luncheon raises awareness for disease
The TSA says travelers should be familiar with the 3-1-1 rule for liquids, gels, and aerosols....
Louisville airport expecting record-breaking numbers for Derby
Mayor Craig Greenberg and other city officials are providing more details on traffic and safety...
LIVE: Louisville officials provide update on Derby traffic, security plans