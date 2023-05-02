Man arrested after allegedly stealing money from public
Published: May. 2, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted for allegedly stealing money from the public has been arrested.
John Anthony Schmidt was reported wanted on Friday by Hillview Police on a Bullitt County arrest warrant.
He was arrested Monday on charges of abusing public trust of over $100,000 and theft.
Schmidt’s preliminary hearing has been set for June 23.
