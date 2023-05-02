Contact Troubleshooters
Need to know traffic information for Kentucky Derby week

Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby(Kentucky Derby)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you plan on attending any festivities leading up to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, there are a number of traffic restrictions and road closures you’ll need to know about.

The following list has been provided by Louisville Metro Police:

ROAD CLOSED/NO STOPPING ANYTIME from Wednesday, May 3, through Saturday, May 6, 2023

  • 4th St from Heywood Ave to Oakdale Ave
  • Oakdale Ave from 4th St to alley at CD Backside Gate

RESTRICTED TRAFFIC/NO STOPPING ANYTIME from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, through Saturday, May 6, 2023

  • Central Ave from Taylor Blvd to Floyd St Permitted Vehicles Only
  • 9th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • North Alley of Central Ave from Taylor Blvd to Rodman St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • Burton Ave from Taylor Blvd to Rodman St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • Lillian Ave from Taylor Blvd to Rodman St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • Rodman St from Central Ave to Lillian Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • 6th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • 5th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • 4th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • 3rd St from Central Ave to Brook St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • 3rd St from Central Ave to Central Station Permitted Vehicles Only
  • Oakdale Ave from 3rd St/Southern Pkwy to alley at CD Backside Gate Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • West Alley south of Brown Lot from 3rd St/Southern Pkwy to 4th St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • 4th St from West Alley to Longfield Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • Longfield Ave from Taylor Blvd to 4th St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • Queen Ave from Taylor Blvd to Warren Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • Thornberry from Taylor Blvd to Warren Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • Homeview Dr from Taylor Blvd to Churchill Downs entrance Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • Racine Dr from Taylor Blvd to Churchill Downs entrance Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • Wizard Ave from Longfield to Queen Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
  • Warren Ave from Thornberry to Homeview Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

NO STOPPING ANYTIME from Wednesday, May 3, through Saturday, May 6, 2023

  • Winkler Ave from Algonquin to 3rd St
  • 3rd St from Brook St to Cardinal Blvd
  • 3rd St from Central Station to Southern Heights
  • Southern Pkwy from 3rd St to Southern Heights
  • Winn Ave from 4th St to Southern Pkwy
  • 5th St from Longfield Ave to Florence Ave

NO STOPPING ANYTIME from Wednesday, May 4, through Saturday, May 7, 2023

  • Kenton Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy
  • Evelyn Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy
  • Fairmont Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy
  • Whitney Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy
  • Lansing Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy
  • Taylor Blvd from Ashland Ave to Algonquin
  • Arcade Ave from Taylor Blvd to 7th St
  • Dearcy Ave from Longfield Ave to Queen Ave
  • Bohannon Ave from Racine Dr to Queen Ave
  • Homeview Dr from Taylor Blvd to Churchill Down entrance

