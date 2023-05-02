Need to know traffic information for Kentucky Derby week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you plan on attending any festivities leading up to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, there are a number of traffic restrictions and road closures you’ll need to know about.
The following list has been provided by Louisville Metro Police:
ROAD CLOSED/NO STOPPING ANYTIME from Wednesday, May 3, through Saturday, May 6, 2023
- 4th St from Heywood Ave to Oakdale Ave
- Oakdale Ave from 4th St to alley at CD Backside Gate
RESTRICTED TRAFFIC/NO STOPPING ANYTIME from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, through Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Central Ave from Taylor Blvd to Floyd St Permitted Vehicles Only
- 9th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- North Alley of Central Ave from Taylor Blvd to Rodman St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Burton Ave from Taylor Blvd to Rodman St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Lillian Ave from Taylor Blvd to Rodman St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Rodman St from Central Ave to Lillian Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- 6th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- 5th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- 4th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- 3rd St from Central Ave to Brook St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- 3rd St from Central Ave to Central Station Permitted Vehicles Only
- Oakdale Ave from 3rd St/Southern Pkwy to alley at CD Backside Gate Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- West Alley south of Brown Lot from 3rd St/Southern Pkwy to 4th St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- 4th St from West Alley to Longfield Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Longfield Ave from Taylor Blvd to 4th St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Queen Ave from Taylor Blvd to Warren Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Thornberry from Taylor Blvd to Warren Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Homeview Dr from Taylor Blvd to Churchill Downs entrance Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Racine Dr from Taylor Blvd to Churchill Downs entrance Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Wizard Ave from Longfield to Queen Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Warren Ave from Thornberry to Homeview Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only
NO STOPPING ANYTIME from Wednesday, May 3, through Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Winkler Ave from Algonquin to 3rd St
- 3rd St from Brook St to Cardinal Blvd
- 3rd St from Central Station to Southern Heights
- Southern Pkwy from 3rd St to Southern Heights
- Winn Ave from 4th St to Southern Pkwy
- 5th St from Longfield Ave to Florence Ave
NO STOPPING ANYTIME from Wednesday, May 4, through Saturday, May 7, 2023
- Kenton Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy
- Evelyn Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy
- Fairmont Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy
- Whitney Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy
- Lansing Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy
- Taylor Blvd from Ashland Ave to Algonquin
- Arcade Ave from Taylor Blvd to 7th St
- Dearcy Ave from Longfield Ave to Queen Ave
- Bohannon Ave from Racine Dr to Queen Ave
- Homeview Dr from Taylor Blvd to Churchill Down entrance
